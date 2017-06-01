Ducks and assistant coach Paul MacLean mutually part ways

The Ducks and assistant coach Paul MacLean have “mutually parted ways” following the expiration of MacLean’s contract, the team announced Thursday.

MacLean spent the last two seasons with the Ducks as an assistant under former coach Bruce Boudreau and his successor, Randy Carlyle.

He directed a power play unit that was ranked No.1 last season. But it fell to 17th this season, and general manager Bob Murray last month expressed concern about the Ducks’ 13% success rate (seven for 54) in the playoffs, including 0 for 10 in the final three games of the Western Conference finals.

MacLean previously was coach of the Ottawa Senators and an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings after his first stint with the Ducks from 2002 to 2004. He won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year with Ottawa in 2013.