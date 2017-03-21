Ducks' Andrew Cogliano will have milestone moment against former team

Everything comes down to timing in the eyes of Ducks wing Andrew Cogliano.

He was drafted by a general manager, Kevin Lowe, who told him he could make the Edmonton Oilers out of college. His first NHL coach, Craig MacTavish, helped him build the mentality for being an everyday player. Cogliano was also around players who embodied that early in his career.

And so it happens that his next consecutive-games-played milestone is Wednesday against his former Oilers team.

“That’s maybe the nice situation,” Cogliano said. “Because the more I think about it, I think about the people I was around when I was a young guy and I owe a lot to players like Ethan Moreau, Steve Staios, Shawn Horcoff, a lot of older guys who were very good to me as a young guy. That gets forgotten sometimes, but those are guys I really have to thank.”

Cogliano will take sole possession of fourth on the all-time list with his 777th consecutive game. Only Doug Jarvis (964), Garry Unger (914) and Steve Larmer (884) are ahead of him, and Larmer’s was the most recent streak, having ended in 1993.

Cogliano said he didn’t know about the mark until a few days ago. He usually doesn’t like to talk about the streak but he acknowledged it as a result of said timing, and luck, that he’s played every game of his career since opening night in 2007.

“I don’t know what else to say other than it’s something that obviously is very fortunate to happen, and I’m very grateful for it,” Cogliano said. “I’ve been a guy that’s put the work in. I’m not shy to say that I’m proud.”

Cogliano and linemates Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg play a major part in matching up against Edmonton’s top line centered by Connor McDavid, the NHL’s scoring leader through Tuesday who has no goals and two assists in six career games against the Ducks.

Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle said Edmonton’s depth goes beyond the top line, and he recognized pieces falling into place for a team on the verge of its first playoff berth since 2006. Wednesday’s winner will have sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division.

“They’ve got people in positions that they’re comfortable with, and I would say their group feels better about where they’re at than historically there,” Carlyle said. “They’re feeding off the energy and their fans are supporting it and behind it. It’s a good story.”

Goalie John Gibson has skated on his own, Carlyle said, but remains out with a lower-body injury. … Defenseman Clayton Stoner practiced for the second straight day and if that continues, the next step would be a conditioning assignment in his recovery from December abdominal surgery. Stoner holds out hope that he can play before the regular season ends. “Definitely, I’d like to play some games,” he said. “As of today, I feel great.”

WEDNESDAY VS. EDMONTON

When: 7 p.m.

On the air: TV: Prime; Radio: 830.

Update: Oilers goalie Cam Talbot has shutouts in consecutive games and is three wins away from matching the franchise single-season record of 40 set by Grant Fuhr in 1987-88. He shut out the Ducks, 4-0, on Jan.25.

