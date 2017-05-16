NHL playoff notes: Predators' arena has a special feel to it

The Predators have turned Bridgestone Arena — the team’s downtown rink also known as “Smashville” — into a fortress with a 5-0 home playoff record before Tuesday’s game. But Ducks coach Randy Carlyle says the raucous postseason atmosphere can work to his team’s favor too.

“You feed off the positives,” he said. “If you don't get shivers and chills up your spine stepping out onto the ice, then you're in the wrong sport.”

The crowd was as energetic as ever Tuesday, starting with superstar singer Keith Urban’s rendition of the national anthem and continuing with intermission mini-concerts, drum-beating fans and a sea of gold created by the T-shirts the team gave away. Carlyle conceded the arena offers some unusual challenges.

“This building is a little bit more unique because of the brightness in the building, the color of the opposition's jerseys,” he said. “The closeness and the acoustics in the building make it a very loud place.

“If you look at the top of the board around the rink it's yellow. All other buildings are blue, have a different color. That's defining. It's part of their color scheme. It's all added. I just find it's different.”

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said the biggest difference stems more from Predators’ colorful fans than the color of the jerseys, comparing them to European soccer fans.

“Typically when somebody talks about a home-ice advantage it goes through the atmosphere of the building and the energy that can come from a building. And ours, I think, is just terrific,” he said. “With the chanting and the noise and the applause and just 100% behind us and it is an advantage.”

Mark Humphrey / Associated Press Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota waves a towel before Game 3 of the Western Conference championship series between the Nashville Predators and Ducks on Tuesday. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota waves a towel before Game 3 of the Western Conference championship series between the Nashville Predators and Ducks on Tuesday. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Fox on radio

Kings TV analyst Jim Fox is performing the same role for NHL radio during this round of the playoffs, teaming with Boston Bruins play-by-play voice Dave Goucher and rinkside reporter Steve Goldstein, the Florida Panthers’ TV play-by-play announcer. Fox said he’s enjoying the switch to radio.

“There’s less distractions because there’s no replays and graphics and I think I get a better read on the game because I’m not bouncing around as much as when I’m on TV,” Fox said.

He also said it’s a novelty to analyze games involving a team he’s not affiliated with.

“Having been in the same city as the Ducks, I know how good they are,” he said. “It’s maybe more fun because I’m less nervous and not as worried about who’s going to win.”

Etc.

Peter Chiarelli of the Edmonton Oilers, Pierre Dorion of the Ottawa Senators and David Poile of the Predators are the finalists for the NHL general manager of the year award, the league announced Tuesday. Poile has been the Predators’ general manager since the franchise was born. … Showtime will broadcast “All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup,” starting Friday featuring the four Western and Eastern conference finalists. The first episode will be available to non-Showtime subscribers via YouTube and nhl.com.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11