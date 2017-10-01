Ducks leaning on Manson to anchor defense this season

Ambiguity is not a big part of Josh Manson’s game.

He’s known for having some of the most lethal hips in the NHL, and his 6-foot-3, 217-pound body sweeps intruders out of the goal mouth.

Manson has become a mainstay on the Ducks’ defense as the muscle next to partner Cam Fowler, and the Ducks might need to tap into that more so than usual to start the season.

In addition to injured defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen, the Ducks are trying to get forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Patrick Eaves back from injury. Center Ryan Kesler is out until December.

Much like they did two seasons ago, when former coach Bruce Boudreau focused on defense when his team couldn’t score, the Ducks could take the same approach, regardless of whether the goals come.

“We always want to build from the defense out,” Manson said. “I think maybe we start with that at the beginning of the year. That might help us — focusing on our defense knowing that we’re a little banged up.”

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle cited the need for defensemen to be multifaceted in the modern game, but he also conceded there is a need for players like Manson to install fear into opponents who venture near the boards or behind the net.

“This isn’t tiddlywinks we play here,” Carlyle said. “And you play for keeps.”

Manson said that aspect drives his game, which is in bloom at 25 with two full NHL seasons on his resume. He doesn’t want to change much with his straightforward, safe style spiked with edge. It just took some patience to get there.

“I always knew I was a late bloomer,” Manson said. “When I went to college and when I was in juniors, I just kind of took it step by step. The end goal was always the NHL. I always knew in the back of my mind, whether people doubted it or not, I always felt like [I could make it], and sure enough when I was 22 it still felt like I was getting better and better.

“I’m hoping this year will be another step in that direction. I hope I don’t fully feel like I’ve reached my potential. I’m always going to keep getting better.”

Larsson setback

Jacob Larsson has played only two preseason games as he rehabilitates from MCL surgery in April. Larsson is considered to be the Ducks’ top defenseman prospect and was expected to compete for a job, especially with Lindholm and Vatanen on the mend.

It’s been a struggle, but Larsson said he’s on the right path.

“It feels pretty good,” Larsson said. “I trust it more and more, so it’s getting better every day. Of course you want it to be perfect. But it’s getting there and I think it’s really close now.”

Etc.

Getzlaf, Eaves and goalie Ryan Miller did not skate Sunday … Eaves was saddened by the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Strader, who called some of Eaves’ games with the Dallas Stars. “He was just a good man,” Eaves said. “Always nice to have around, and just really easy to talk to. For the sporting community, especially for the Stars and the NHL, it’s a huge loss.”

