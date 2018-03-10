Ducks can't kill third-period penalties and fall to Stars 2-1

Getzlaf scored at 17:16 of the first period. Rickard Rakell started the play by passing out to Corey Perry at the Ducks' blue line. Going 2-on-1 against Dallas defenseman Greg Pateryn, Perry dropped the puck to Getzlaf entering the Stars' zone. Pateryn went to the ice to block a shot, but Getzlaf lifted a wrist shot over Pateryn and Lehtonen's right shoulder into the upper-left corner of the net.