NHL upholds 10-game suspension for Ducks center Antoine Vermette

Antoine Vermette’s 10-game suspension for abuse of an official was upheld, the NHL announced Saturday.

The Ducks center appealed the suspension given to him for the Feb.14 incident. The matter went before NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday. The punishment was sustained, although Vermette has the option of having the case forwarded to an independent arbitrator.

This is the first suspension of Vermette’s 13-year career. He will be eligible to return March 12 against the Washington Capitals.

Vermette slapped a linesman with the blade of his stick during the third period of a game against the Minnesota Wild after he appeared upset that the puck was dropped early on a faceoff. He was subsequently ejected from the game.

The league gave him a 10-game suspension under Category II for physical abuse of an official without intent to injure.

Vermette has not yet spoken about the incident.