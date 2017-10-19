Kings' Jeff Carter is out indefinitely following surgery for a cut on his leg

The Kings will be without a major cog in their lineup, and there’s no timetable for his return.

Jeff Carter underwent surgery for a cut on his leg Thursday and is out indefinitely, general manager Rob Blake announced. Carter was struck by the skate blade from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry on Wednesday when the two met awkwardly at the boards.

The team did not specify the area of the cut but it is not the Achilles tendon, Blake said.

Carter gave the Kings a terrific top-two center lineup with Anze Kopitar, and he formed an effective line with Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson. He also plays on their top power play unit.

“He’s a huge part of our team,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “But it’s next man up now. We’re going to have guys with increased responsibilities. We’re going to have guys playing with different people. I think we’ve seen before when guys get opportunities, sometimes guys are excited to take advantage of those opportunities.”

In a corresponding move, the Kings were expected to announce the signing of veteran Brooks Laich to a contract. Laich has practiced with the team as an unsigned non-roster player, and he skated Thursday with Justin Auger and Andy Andreoff.

Nick Shore took Carter’s spot on the second line with Pearson and Toffoli.

The Kings leave Friday for a six-game trip that starts with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

