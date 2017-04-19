NHL: Washington Capitals strike early, top Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series

Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals as the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-4, on Wednesday night to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Alex Ovechkin added his third goal of the playoffs as the top-seeded Capitals regained momentum with the series shifting back to Washington for Game 5 on Friday night. Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Zach Hyman, James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime win on Monday night. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots.

The Maple Leafs rallied after the Capitals scored four times in the first for a 4-1 lead. Bozak, who had the winning goal in Game 3, got Toronto within one with 26 seconds left, but Washington held on from there.

The tight finish came after a dominant start for the Capitals. Oshie got Washington on the board when he capitalized on a Nate Schmidt point shot sent purposefully wide of the net. Ovechkin then was left wide open for a one-time drive on a power play, making it 2-0 at 4:34 of the first.

Ottawa 1, at Boston 0: Bobby Ryan scored early in the third period and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots for his fourth career postseason shutout as the Senators beat the Bruins for a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

It was Ottawa's fifth straight win in Boston dating to 2015 and seventh victory in eight tries — home or away — this season. Game 5 is Friday night in the Canadian capital.

Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for Boston, which had a goal disallowed in the second when Ottawa coach Guy Boucher challenged and the replay showed Noel Acciari was offsides.