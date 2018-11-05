What we learned in the NHL last week: Randy Carlyle appears to have bought himself some time with Ducks

The Nashville goaltender, who won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie last season, celebrated a contract extension and his 36th birthday on Saturday. He did well on both counts. He agreed to a two-year, $10-million deal that will kick in next season and later stopped 26 shots in the Predators’ 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville has won three straight and eight of its last 10 games to take the overall points lead with 22 (11-3-0). “Both the organization and Pekka want him to play his entire career with the Predators, and this helps accomplish that objective, while also stabilizing our goaltending for at least the next two seasons beyond 2018-19,” general manager David Poile said in a statement. “We feel the tandem of Pekka and Juuse Saros is among the best in the league.”