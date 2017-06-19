Former Ducks coach inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Ducks coach Ron Wilson guided Team USA to the World Cup title in 1996. He also led the U.S. men’s Olympic team to a silver medal in 2010.

On Monday, he was elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, the organization announced.

He was also joined by former NHL linesman Kevin Collins, former Boston University coach Jack Parker, former U.S. women’s Olympic coach and men’s Olympic assistant coach Ben Smith, and two-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Young, a forward who played for three U.S. Olympic teams and for the Ducks.

The date and location of the induction ceremony have not been determined. The Hall is located in Eveleth, Minn.