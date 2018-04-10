NHL playoffs preview: A look at each series matchup

Outlook: The Lightning backed into the Atlantic Division title and No. 1 seed in the East when the Bruins lost to Florida on the last day of the regular season. Center Steven Stamkos (27 goals, 86 points) sat out the last week because of a lower-body injury and his status is unclear. He practiced on Monday with no apparent limitations but if he's less than 100%, Tampa Bay will have a tough time. Hall is having an MVP-caliber season, but after him the drop-off in scoring is steep: Nico Hischier, last year's No. 1 draft pick, is next at 52 points. Tampa Bay had five players with more than 60 points but Hall was the only Devil to score that many. But there's something resilient about the Devils and Keith Kinkaid's goaltending.