NFL divisional playoff picks: Rams among road teams seeking upsets, except Ravens favored

The Chiefs offense has not be prolific this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) still has been clutch. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. TV: Channel 7 (ABC), ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Line: Chiefs by 8½. Over/Under: 41½.

How the Texans can win: As with the Rams, they’re an indoor team playing in the cold and on house money, so they can embrace some risk. The Chiefs have had to reshuffle their offensive line, including at left tackle, so that could be a vulnerability. That’s caused the run game to fade and forced Patrick Mahomes to lean more into a nickel-and-dime approach. Typically, Steve Spagnuolo’s defenses don’t give up big plays, but the Chiefs haven’t been great about that this season.

How the Chiefs can win: Give Andy Reid extra time to plot a strategy, and his teams are scary. The Chiefs know just what to do in January games — check their trophy case. Defensively, they need to put the clamps on receiver Nico Collins, more of a threat now that the Texans have lost Tank Dell (injured in the Week 16 game against Kansas City). Mahomes is the key, of course, and there’s nobody better when it comes to getting out of the pocket and creating big plays with his arm and legs.

Pick: The Chiefs haven’t been an offensive powerhouse this season, but they’re great at doing what they need to at the right time. It’s going to be cold. It’s going to be loud. Reid is going to have his team ready, and Mahomes is going to do what he needs to do to win. Chiefs 27, Texans 20