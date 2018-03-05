What we learned last week in the NHL: Nashville is serious about winning the Stanley Cup

Demand for season tickets for a possible expansion team in Seattle was so high that a waiting list was started Saturday. The Oak View Group, headed by former Kings and AEG executive Tim Leiweke, got 10,000 season-ticket deposits in the first 12 minutes and 25,000 in just over an hour. Fans were required to place a refundable deposit of $500 per ticket or $1,000 for club tickets. The NHL permitted Oak View to start a season-ticket drive in order to gauge interest in the market, as it did before the Vegas Golden Knights were admitted as the 31st team. Seattle is a natural rival for the Vancouver Canucks and an easy hop for West Coast teams, and owners are salivating over splitting the $650-million expansion fee without having to cut the players in. The NHL is expected to discuss Seattle's bid at its Board of Governors meeting in June. The likely target is the 2020-21 season, allowing time to thoroughly renovate Key Arena.