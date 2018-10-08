What we learned in the NHL last week: For once, the league gets it right on player discipline

Arizona has outshot its opponents 71-45 in its first two games but has nothing to show for that advantage after being shut out by Dallas and the Ducks. Remember, last season the Coyotes were 0-10-1 before they got their first win and fell so far behind that even a greatly improved second-half performance couldn’t get them near a playoff spot. They should be better this season but they’re still waiting for their first goal, let alone their first win. “It's only two games into the season, we've got to chill out there,” coach Rick Tocchet said after the loss to the Ducks. “We've played two pretty good games and we can't score right now, and it is what it is.”