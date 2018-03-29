Kings agree to terms with coveted college defenseman Daniel Brickley

The Kings won the Daniel Brickley sweepstakes.
They agreed to terms Thursday with the sought-after free-agent college defenseman, the team announced on Twitter. The announcement ended a competition for the undrafted Brickley, regarded among the top college free agents following his junior season at Minnesota State. He reportedly also met with the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks.
Kings general manager Rob Blake said that Brickley will be with the Kings for the remainder of the season, following a news conference Friday in Salt Lake City. It is not known if Brickley will make his NHL debut as the Kings make a playoff push. He will sign a two-year entry-level contract, according to TSN.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Brickley is known as a good passer with offensive instincts who is still growing into his game. He had 10 goals and 35 points in 40 games this season. He played for the United States in last year's World Championships.
He is expected to give organizational depth to the Kings, who also have defenseman Kale Clague in their system. Paul LaDue and Kevin Gravel are currently up with the team.
The Kings also announced the signing of forward Mikey Eyssimont to a two-year entry-level contract. Eyssimont, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016, had 17 goals and 22 assists in 39 games with St. Cloud State and helped the Huskies get the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament before they lost in the regional semifinals.