Kings' Dustin Brown out indefinitely

The Kings took another hit to their lineup with the announcement Sunday that Dustin Brown is out indefinitely with a broken finger.
Brown was injured in the preseason finale Saturday when he appeared to get struck by the puck on a shot by teammate Anze Kopitar. He skated to the bench and did not return for the third period.
Brown is the third Kings forward injured or unavailable in training camp. Jonny Brodzinski is out indefinitely because of a shoulder injury, and Gabriel Vilardi is week-to-week with an ongoing back issue.
Brown’s absence creates a void at top line right wing, next to Kopitar. Coach John Stevens has said Ilya Kovalchuk can play either the left or right side, and he could move back up to the top line. The injury likely factors into the final roster cut Tuesday as forwards Austin Wagner, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Matt Luff and Emerson Etem remain in camp. Michael Amadio was penciled in at third-line center before Saturday.
Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid was placed on waivers Sunday and will likely be assigned to Ontario if he clears.
Brown, a former captain, bounced back strong last season with a career-high 61 points, including 28 goals, his most since 2010-11. He underwent shoulder surgery to repair a tear in April.