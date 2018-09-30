Kings' Dustin Brown out indefinitely

Brown’s absence creates a void at top line right wing, next to Kopitar. Coach John Stevens has said Ilya Kovalchuk can play either the left or right side, and he could move back up to the top line. The injury likely factors into the final roster cut Tuesday as forwards Austin Wagner, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Matt Luff and Emerson Etem remain in camp. Michael Amadio was penciled in at third-line center before Saturday.