Kings give new coach Willie Desjardins hope

Forward Jeff Carter saved the puck as a souvenir for Desjardins, though the new coach joked that he might have to share it with Ranford. His thoughts, he said, were focused on the game and not on his personal achievement of being behind the bench for an NHL game for the first time since he was fired by the Vancouver Canucks after the 2016-17 season. “It was good to get back,” he said, but his next thoughts were game-related. “I guess I’m thinking about probably the first five minutes, make sure to get out and keep going. Keep shifts short.”