Kings wrap up regular season matching franchise records for points, wins

Kings forward Kevin Fiala, right, tries to score on Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar during the second period of the Kings’ 5-1 loss Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings were playing for history Thursday and the Calgary Flames were playing for pride. Pride won, with two goals from Nazem Kadri and single scores from Sam Morton, Zayne Parekh and Mikael Backlund giving the Flames a 5-1 win in the final game of the NHL regular season.

Taylor Ward, making his NHL debut, got the only Kings goal late in the final period, long after the outcome had been decided. The goals by Morton and Parekh also came in their first NHL games.

For the Kings the loss, their first in five games, left them with 48 wins and 105 points for the season, matching the team record in both categories. A win would have made this team the winningest in franchise history.

Still, the Kings will enter their first-round playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday as the hottest team in the Western Conference, having won eight of their last 10. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be played in Los Angeles on Wednesday before the series moves to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

The Flames, meanwhile, will miss the playoffs for the third year in a row after being eliminated earlier in the week in a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. But they didn’t go quietly in their season finale, taking the lead to stay on Kadri’s first goal two minutes and 15 seconds into the second period.

Morton doubled the lead 6:05 into the third period, opening the floodgates with Kadri scoring his team-leading 35th goal of the season less than a minute later, followed by goals from Parekh and Backlund three minutes apart.

Ward got his goal with just more than six minutes to play but that was all the Kings would get, marking the first time in five games the Kings failed to score at least five goals.

The Kings rested leading scorer Adrian Kempe and regular goaltender Darcy Kuemper as well as center Phillip Danault and winger Trevor Moore, which allowed Ward to become the first son of an NHL player to play for the team. Ward’s father Dixon, also a winger, appeared in 537 NHL games for six teams, including the Kings, between 1992-2003.

Thursday’s game, the final one to finish on the final day of the NHL regular season, was supposed to be played Jan. 8 but was postponed because of the deadly wildfires then sweeping through Southern California. The Kings used the rescheduled date to honor first responders.