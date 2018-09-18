Kings games to move from AM radio to iHeartRadio this season

Listening to Kings games on the AM dial is no longer an option for fans.
The team announced Tuesday that audio from all games will be streamed on iHeartRadio, on the LA Kings Audio Network, which marks the end of traditional AM radio broadcasts and perhaps a sign of a changing modern media.
“Our streams will continue to not only serve our fans in a traditional sense, but the LA Kings Audio Network will also feature additional content that our fans will enjoy listening to,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said in a release.
“With iHeartRadio’s incredible audience reach, this is indeed a special day in the broadcast history of our hockey club.”
The move goes into effect with Tuesday’s preseason opener, but the Kings’ first two home preseason games will also be simulcasts on 1150 AM. Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Nick Nickson and analyst Daryl Evans return for their 38th and 20th seasons, respectively.
The audio streams will include the 30-minute pregame show, postgame call-in show and replays of each game, according to the team. The Kings were previously partnered with KABC-AM (790) since 2014.
In another announcement, the Kings will air 10 games on ESPN Deportes KWKW-FM (1330), beginning Nov.1. They will be the team’s first Spanish radio broadcasts since 1997-98.