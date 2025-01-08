Fires postpone Wednesday’s Kings-Flames game at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers set to play there Thursday
The NHL has postponed Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Kings and the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena because of the wildfires burning across L.A. County.
“Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community,” the Kings said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community.
“We appreciate the League’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.”
2 dead and more than 1,000 homes, businesses, other buildings destroyed in L.A. County fires
More than 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have burned and at least two people are dead in wildfires burning across L.A. County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.
The Kings said the game will be rescheduled for a later date and tickets for Wednesday’s game will be valid on the rescheduled date. More information and additional ticketing options will be offered by the Kings once the new date and time are confirmed.
The Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. The NBA declined to comment on whether that game will take place as planned.
Firefighters have been battling multiple blazes since Tuesday, with wind gusts reaching nearly 100 mph and fueling three major fires that have burned more than 1,000 buildings and caused at least two deaths. The Palisades fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and many homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu.
The Eaton fire has burned more than 10,000 acres and numerous structures in Altadena and Pasadena, and the Hurst fire has burned 505 acres around Sylmar.
Lakers coach JJ Redick and Warriors coach Steve Kerr said their families evacuated as the Pacific Palisades fire flared up Tuesday.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.