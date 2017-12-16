Kings allow early overtime goal in loss to Islanders

Jordan Eberle scored 1:54 into overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

John Tavares, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee also scored to give the Islanders the lead after they trailed 2-0. Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots to help New York win for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1) and improve to 10-2-2 at home.

Oscar Fantenberg, Tyler Toffoli and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, who have lost three straight after an eight-game winning streak. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves.

Kopitar tied the score 3-3 with 13 seconds remaining in regulation when he knocked the puck past Greiss after a scramble in the crease. Kopitar's team-leading 17th goal came after Lee had given New York a 3-2 lead with 3:16 left.

Lee's goal completed a three-goal rally by the Islanders after the Kings scored twice in the first period.

Bailey narrowed the margin to 2-1 with 50 seconds to go in the opening period with his ninth of the season with assists to Tavares and defenseman Calvin de Haan. Bailey, tied for the team lead with Tavares with 41 points, has points in five straight games — four goals and five assists, including his first career hat trick against Columbus on Thursday.

Tavares tied the score with a power-play goal at 4:15 of the third after Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin was penalized for elbowing Cal Clutterbuck at 3:50. Tavares whipped the puck past Kuemper for his 19th with assists to Lee and Bailey.

Fantenberg opened the scoring with his second of the season at 12:56 of the first period. The 26-year-old rookie defenseman from Sweden blasted a shot from the middle of the blueline past Greiss.

Toffoli then made it 2-0 on the power-play with 2:49 left in the opening period with his 15th of the season. It gave the Kings a power-play goal in five straight games.

The Islanders held a 14-10 shots on goal advantage in the opening period.

The brisk pace continued in the second, which featured a short fight between Jason Chimera of the Islanders and the Kings' Trevor Lewis 2:27 into the period.

The Islanders outshot the Kings 10-8 in the scoreless middle period that included two power-play chances for the Islanders. Kuemper's best saves were on successful point shots from Tavares and Ryan Pulock.

The Kings were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Devils on Tuesday that ended their long winning streak.

Kuemper started for the Kings after Quick played against the Rangers.