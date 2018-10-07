Kings goalie Jonathan Quick has lower body injury

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the team announced Sunday.
Quick was not on the ice at the team’s morning skate and backup Jack Campbell will likely be in net when the Kings play the Detroit Red Wings at Staples Center. The injury occurred in practice Saturday, a team official said.
Quick suffered a major groin injury on opening night of 2016 and missed four months. He returned to form last season and played 64 games.
Campbell is starting his first season as a No. 2 goalie. He has not played more than seven NHL games in his career. Goaltending coach Bill Ranford said Campbell is ready for the role after he revived his career last season with the Kings. He signed a two-year contract extension last year.
“This is what we’ve been grooming him for, and we don’t expect anything different than what he gave us last year,” Ranford said.
The Kings go on a four-game eastern Canada trip that begins Tuesday in Winnipeg.