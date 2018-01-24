Kings goalie Jonathan Quick will miss All-Star game because of injury

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick has a nagging injury that will keep him out of this weekend's All-Star game.
General manager Rob Blake was scheduled to address Quick's status before the Kings played the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, the final game for the Kings before the All-Star break. Quick's withdrawal from the All-Star game was first reported by Sportsnet.
Per NHL policy, Quick must sit out one regular-season game as punishment for withdrawing. Darcy Kuemper is expected to start Wednesday. It was not known if the Kings would call up another goalie or have Quick dress as the backup. The Kings' first game out of the All-Star break is Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.
Quick was able to play through the injury Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and was visibly agitated at being removed from the game after he got little support and allowed five goals on 19 shots. But the injury is significant enough to hold him out of the exhibition three-on-three tournament Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
It would have been Quick's third All-Star appearance. The NHL had not yet announced his replacement.
