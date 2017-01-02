Kings report: Veteran line is working hard, but not producing points

It’s baby steps for the Kings these days, even for those who have long outgrown their kid skates.

Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik have played a combined 2,662 games in their NHL careers, and the trio has a history of chemistry. But they’ve yet to channel that tangibly since they were reunited three games ago. The line hasn’t produced a point in that sample size and Kings Coach Darryl Sutter assessed it like only he can.

“I’d like them to be better,” Sutter said.

Sutter further broke it down that the line was effective at the starts of periods Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. That’s at least a building block leading into Tuesday’s rematch in San Jose.

“That’s what we’re looking for: Build on shifts, sort of walk-before-they-run thing,” Sutter said. “We’d like to see Kopi score, but he’s playing a really good game. I think the other two guys got a lot of work to do.”

The line remained intact Monday at practice with all three carrying streaks. Kopitar and Gaborik haven’t scored in nine games and Brown in 12. Gaborik has one goal since his season debut Nov.26.

The line is getting chances, though. They took nine of the Kings’ 27 shots Saturday in a 3-2 victory.

“I think the main thing, for us to be successful, we have to all be willing to do the little things right,” Brown said. “Last game was much better for us as a line. A lot of people are talking about Kopi and his production, but I’ve said this last week and I’ll say it again: He’s getting really good looks and it’s not finding the back of the net for him right now. For me, I’m just trying to get to the net and open up space for him to do his thing.”

Brown appeared to be the recipient of near-blindside hit by San Jose’s Joe Thornton late in the game, although it was difficult to determine the extent of the contact through replays. It was the continuation of back-and-forth animosity between the two, and Brown chalked it up to “just hockey.”

“I’m all right with it,” he said of the play.

Whether that friction continues is probably a moot point considering the teams always have a pent-up dislike for each other.

“I don’t think it really carries over, but playing a team back-to-back like this has a little bit more of a playoff atmosphere,” Brown said. “It’s not too often throughout the year that you play a team in consecutive games like this. The rivalry, I don’t think it needs anything more than what it already is.”

Defenseman Derek Forbort literally got a feel for the rivalry in the form of a slash to his side by Thornton. Forbort said he came out fine. Teammate Jake Muzzin overheard Forbort’s reply and delivered the line of the day in praise of his teammate.

“You can’t hurt steel, man,” Muzzin said.

KINGS NEXT UP

AT SAN JOSE

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday

On the air: TV: NBCSN; Radio: 790

Update: Sutter said Tyler Toffoli (undisclosed lower-body injury) is progressing and “hopefully we’ll get him back in skates here pretty quick.” San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (facial injury) was put on injured reserve. Defenseman David Schlemko (upper body) is day-to-day and Mirco Mueller could make his season debut, according to the San Jose Mercury News.