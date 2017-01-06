The Kings search for consistency as they welcome the Wild

The Kings have experienced a range of emotions throughout an up-and-down season, but goalie Peter Budaj insists frustration has been rare.

Frustration, the 34-year-old veteran says, is a bit dramatic.

“Frustration is something that sticks with you, and I don’t think we are letting anything stick with us right now,” Budaj said after the Kings practiced Friday. “I’d say disappointment is the word. I think we’re disappointed in the way we’ve played at times. But it’s not anything we can’t fix.”

That first word, “frustration,” was tossed around the locker room a few times Thursday night, after the Kings had followed an inspiring home-and-home sweep of the Sharks with a deflating 4-0 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings, a fitting illustration of their mercurial season.

They have not won more than two games in a row since a five-game winning streak in late November. They are 19-16-4, which can be translated to 19 wins and 20 losses (one in overtime, three in a shootout). They have scored more than three goals just once in 10 games and are 4-4-2 in that stretch.

Frustration — defined by Merriam-Webster as “dissatisfaction arising from unresolved problems or unfulfilled needs” — would be warranted.

“We want to put a string of wins together, that’s the bottom line,” defenseman Drew Doughty said after Thursday’s loss. “When you’re losing two, winning two, you’re never going to make any ground in the playoff run.”

The Kings were barely holding on to the Western Conference’s last playoff spot before Friday’s games, but have a lot to clean up before worrying about that. They are currently allowing 2.38 goals per game, which ranks sixth in the NHL But they are scoring only 2.38 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

The offense has been fueled by center Jeff Carter, who is second in the league with 21 goals. But there is a steep drop-off after Carter’s production — Tanner Pearson is next with 10 goals — and scorers such as Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik have had trouble locating the score sheet.

With two games until the midway point of the season, the Kings need to start pairing goal prevention with goal scoring. Otherwise things could get frustrating. Or stay disappointing. Or maybe just become downright tiresome.

“[Budaj] has been great for us all year. [Carter] has been great, and we just need more from some other guys,” forward Jordan Nolan said Thursday night. “… Win two, win three, lose two, lose three, whatever it may be, it’s starting to get a little old.”

