Kings see changes in philosophy and approach under interim coach Willie Desjardins

“I think he’s just more about competing. Not that Johnny wasn’t,” Doughty said. “They were all about competing, too, but they were more about Xs and O’s whereas he’s giving us.… Not that he’s not about Xs and O’s but he’s more just about the mood to play, the confidence to play, to try and get some swagger back. Compete as hard as you possibly can. He doesn’t want us to be robots. He wants us to think the game. He wants us to think of all the options we have.