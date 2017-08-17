Kings executives tell season-ticket holders there are ways to improve scoring

The Kings’ executive brass started out their “state of the franchise” meeting with season-ticket holders with an intricate presentation on how they will improve their offense.

Then general manager Rob Blake unveiled Plan B when he nodded toward Kings President Luc Robitaille.

“We just need him back in the lineup,” Blake said.

That was the mood at Microsoft Theater on Thursday night: Light-hearted and informal while also detailed and serious as fans queried the Kings’ new staff of Blake, Robitaille and coach John Stevens.

At the forefront of fans’ minds was the Kings’ quiet free agency in which their primary additions were 35-year-old forward Mike Cammalleri, defenseman Christian Folin and backup goalie Darcy Kuemper.

“As far as a big splash, we’ve got to be very conscious of the salary cap, where our team is in position to that,” Blake said. “I don’t think we have any restrictions whatsoever. If the right player, the right move is there, we’re going to look to add and make the team better. I think what we did this summer was consciously look at some moves we could make to fill some of the voids [on the depth chart].”

The market featured such older players as Patrick Marleau and Jaromir Jagr. Marleau signed a three-year, $18.75-million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jagr is still available but Blake said he wasn’t the right fit in their plans.

“There was really not that [big] a splash to be had [in free agency],” Robitaille said. “Patrick Marleau’s a good player, but he’s 38 and he signed a three-year deal. Even though we love him, I don’t think anybody would want us to do that.”

Stevens said the answers are in the Kings’ locker room under a new offensive philosophy in line with the modern NHL. The Kings were tied for 24th in scoring last season at 2.43 goals per game.

“We strongly feel we have a big opportunity to get better from within,” Stevens said. “That’s up and down our lineup. We’ve got guys that have been in the league that have won Cups here. We’re counting on those guys to get better” along with the development of younger players.

Veterans include Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown, who had disappointing seasons. Stevens said he expects both to rebound and he pointed to a new coaching staff overseeing a much fitter team physically.

“We think with structure and detail, you can manufacture offense,” Stevens said. “And when you combine the skill and the will of some of our players, we do think we can help them find success.”

Marian Gaborik is progressing with a non-surgical procedure on his knee to repair a tendon in a ligament but Blake said “we’re probably not sure” when he’ll be able to return.

Blake was asked about possibly bringing back former defenseman Slava Voynov. Voynov is under contract in his native Russia, where he returned instead of facing a possible deportation by immigration authorities. Voynov spent two months in a Seal Beach jail in 2015 after entering a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and was suspended by the NHL.

“He has some hurdles he has to get over immigration-wise and legal-wise,” Blake said. “I think it’s a little premature to have him on our depth chart.”