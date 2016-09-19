Bob Miller, the voice of the Kings, will return with a reduced schedule

Bob Miller, the Kings’ Hall of Fame broadcaster, will be back on the team’s telecasts this season — but with a lightened workload.

The Kings on Monday announced that Miller, who underwent quadruple bypass surgery in early February, will return for his 44th season but is scheduled to call only 58 games — including all home games — plus any first-round playoff games. Miller will be 78 on Oct. 12, the day of the Kings’ season opener. His first assignment this season will be an Oct. 7 exhibition game at Las Vegas.

In a news release, the Kings said they will announce at a later date which games Miller will miss and who will do the play-by-play alongside analyst Jim Fox.

“I have decided the time has come to cut back on the rigors of travel,” Miller said in a statement issued by the club. “I am pleased and thankful that I have the complete cooperation and blessing of Kings management in this decision.”

Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who will be 89 in November, also gradually reduced his schedule over the years. He will end his 67-year career on Oct. 2.

The Kings and Fox Sports also released a 75-game schedule on Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket for the upcoming 2016-17 season. The Kings will stage a season-long celebration of their 50th anniversary as an NHL franchise. All 82 regular-season games will be telecast locally or nationally.

In addition, the NHL and the Kings released the logo for the 2017 All-Star Game, which will be played Jan. 29 at Staples Center. The letters LA stand prominently against the background of a star, which has a palm tree in the middle.

