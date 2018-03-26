Kings coach John Stevens enjoys light moment when his son Nolan signs with the St. Louis Blues

"It's every kid's dream. I know how excited Nolan was when he got drafted. I think it meant the world to him just because somebody showed confidence in him and now the fact that he's had three really good years in college — four, really — he had an injury last year and bounced back strong this year. So he's really, really excited they've shown confidence in him and wanted to give him a contract. They think he can become a player and he really has a strong desire to become a player and I think he's really excited about the opportunity to go and see the game at that level this time of year, get to know some of the players, get involved with the game at the highest level. I think it will be just an awesome experience for him."