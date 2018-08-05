Canelo Alvarez responds to the claims that he's a drug cheat

Doing so would be the ultimate redemption. Alvarez re-enlisted in an anti-doping program, which he estimates has subjected him to 15 to 20 drug tests in recent months. Regardless of how effective such programs are in reality, the public will assume he’s clean for the rematch so long as he doesn’t fail another test. A clear victory over Golovkin likely would be enough to convince spectators that Alvarez was drug-free in their fight last year.