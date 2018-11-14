Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets killed in 'Fortnite' by someone wearing his jersey

Well, that didn’t take long.
Just days after “Fortnite” players became able to dress their on-screen characters in NFL jerseys, a star player in real life was killed by someone wearing his jersey in the video game.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared the tragic tale Tuesday on Twitter.
“Yesterday i played fortnite for the first time in a while and someone killed me with my jersey on.. don’t know how i feel about it…,” he tweeted.
NFL gear was added to “Fortnite’s” in-game store on Nov. 9. Names do not appear on the jerseys, but “Fortnite” players can choose which number their character wears.
In Mahomes’ case, the guilty party was wearing a No. 15 Chiefs jersey.
Mahomes is one of the biggest stars of this NFL season. He’s thrown for 3,150 yards and 31 touchdowns with seven interceptions to lead the Chiefs to the top of the AFC standings with a 9-1 record.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill responded to Mahomes’ tweet, claiming to be the culprit.
He may or may not have been kidding. After all, how wise would it be for a guy who leads the team with 891 yards and nine touchdown catches to kill off his quarterback?