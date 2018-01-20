College basketball: No. 4 Oklahoma upset at OSU; No. 7 Wichita State and No. 8 Texas Tech also fall

Trae Young scored 48 points, but missed a deep three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and No. 4 Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 83-81 on Saturday in Stillwater.
Young, a freshman guard who leads the nation in scoring, had 34 points after halftime. He matched the fifth-highest scoring effort in Sooners' history after also missing a 3-point try at the end of regulation. He shot 14 for 39 — he was 8 for 20 on three-pointers — and made all 12 of his free throws.
Jeffrey Carroll had 23 points and 13 rebounds while Kendall Smith added 20 points for Oklahoma State (13-6, 3-4 Big 12). Smith's three-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation tied it at 73.
The Cowboys went on to post their first win over a top-10 team for first-year coach Mike Boynton.
Oklahoma (14-4, 4-3) was coming off a loss to Kansas State. The Sooners had beaten Oklahoma State 109-89 in Norman on Jan. 3.
Oklahoma State led by two points late in overtime when Carroll missed a free throw that gave the Sooners a chance with 7.4 seconds remaining. Young struggled to get the ball up the court and was forced into a poor shot.
The Cowboys played a flawless first 10 minutes and bolted out to a 25-6 lead. The Sooners slowed the surge with an 8-0 run, but Oklahoma State held strong. Smith's three-pointer as time expired in the first half gave the Cowboys a 42-30 lead. The Cowboys held Oklahoma to 30% shooting before the break. Young scored 14 points in the first half, but he made only fourof 15 shots.
Oklahoma scored the first seven points of the second half to force an Oklahoma State timeout. A dunk by Brady Manek on an assist from Young cut Oklahoma State's lead to 44-41. The Sooners tied the game at 53 on a long pass from Young that led to a layup by Cameron McGusty, and a 3-pointer by Young gave the Sooners the lead for the first time.
at Houston 73, No. 7 Wichita State 59: The Cougars beat a top-10 team for the first time in 22 years, with Rob Gray scoring 24 points to lead the victory.
Wichita State (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to SMU 83-78 on Wednesday. The Shockers shot a season-low 33 percent and committed 18 turnovers in this latest loss. Gray was 10 of 21 from the field as the Cougars (15-4, 5-2) posted their first win over a Top 10 team since beating No. 3 Memphis 69-67 on Jan. 6, 1996. Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and Devin Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds for Houston.
at Iowa State 70, No. 8 Texas Tech 52: Freshman Cameron Lard scored 18 points and the Cyclones cruised to their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Nick Weiler-Babb, Lindell Wigginton and Donovan Jackson each added 13 points for the Cyclones (11-7, 2-5 Big 12), who handed the Red Raiders (15-4, 4-3) their second straight loss to an unranked opponent on the road. The Cyclones jumped ahead 31-18 late in the first half. That seemed to wake up the Red Raiders, who responded with a run to go up 35-34.
No. 1 Villanova 81, at Connecticut 61: The Wildcats didn't shoot particularly well against UConn, but routed their former Big East rivals thanks to defense and rebounding. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points off the bench to lead Villanova, which completed their non-conference schedule at 13-0.
Jalen Adams scored 19 and Christian Vital had 15 for UConn (10-9), which has now lost five games this season by at least 20 points. The Wildcats (18-1) hit just two of their first 13 shots, but still led 13-5 early after seven offensive boards and a pair of 3-pointers by DiVincenzo.
No. 3 Purdue 87, at Iowa 64: Carsen Edwards scored 22 points and Vincent Edwards added 19 to lead the Boilermakers to their 15th consecutive victory.
P.J. Thompson added 14 points for the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-0 Big Ten). Purdue ended a four-game road losing streak against the Hawkeyes (10-11, 1-7) by making 20 of 33 three-pointers. Purdue reeled off 18 straight points to lead 24-6. The Boilermakers extended their lead to 24 late in the first half after hitting 10 of 11 3s in one stretch and were up 51-20 at halftime.
at No. 5 Duke 81, Pittsburgh 54: Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points on nine-for-10 shooting and fellow rookie Marvin Bagley III added 20 points for the Blue Devils (17-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who cruised to a second easy win against the Panthers in 10 days.
Duke won the first meeting on the road by 35 points, then led by 22 points at halftime on the way to another blowout margin against Pitt (8-12, 0-7), which was led by Parker Stewart with 15 points.
at No. 6 West Virginia 86, Texas 51: Jevon Carter scored 22 points and led a big second-half run that propelled the Mountaineers to the win. James “Beetle” Bolden added 19 points, Daxter Miles Jr. scored 15 and Sagaba Konate had 10 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for West Virginia (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), which had lost its previous two games.
This time, West Virginia held onto a double-digit lead in the second half after surrendering such leads in losses to No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 10 Kansas. Texas (12-7, 3-4 Big 12) went through long scoring droughts in each half. It marked the first time this season the Longhorns didn't have a player scoring in double digits. Mo Bamba, Kerwin Roach and Jacob Young each finished with nine points.
at No. 10 Kansas 70, Baylor 67: Malik Newman scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the closing minutes, Baylor turned the ball over on the final inbounds play and Kansas rallied to beat the Bears.
The Jayhawks (16-3, 6-1 Big 12) trailed 67-61 with 2:05 to go before Newman went on his scoring binge, giving them the slimmest of leads again. The Bears (12-7, 2-5) had a couple of chances after that, but Manu Lecomte missed a 3-pointer and his layup attempt high off the glass with three seconds left was no good.
Devonte Graham added a pair of free throws before Baylor squandered a chance at the final shot.
It was the Jayhawks' 11th consecutive win over the Bears (12-7, 2-5), who have never won in 16 tries in Lawrence.
Graham finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Udoka Azubuike had 14 points and seven boards, but he was just 4 of 11 from the foul line and missed two crucial ones late.
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out for Baylor.
No. 11 Xavier 73, at No. 19 Seton Hall 64: J.P Macura scored a season-high 27 points as the Musketeers handed the Pirates their first loss at home by rallying from a 10-point second-half deficit. Trevon Bluiett added 15 and the Musketeers (18-3, 6-2 Big East) held Seton Hall to seven points in the final 6:42 in winning their third straight after two straight losses.
Desi Rodridguez, who picked up three fouls in the first half, had 13 of his 19 points in the second half for the Pirates (15-5, 4-3), who lost for the first time in 12 home games. Khadeen Carrington added 14 points and Angel Delgado had eight points and 18 rebounds.
at No. 12 Cincinnati 86, East Carolina 60: Jacob Evans and Kyle Washington each scored 17 points while Gary Clark had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bearcats (17-2, 6-0 American Athletic Conference), who have won 10 in a row. Shawn Williams scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half for East Carolina (8-11, 2-6).
No. 13 Gonzaga 75, at Santa Clara 60: Zach Norvell Jr. scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Gonzaga bounced back from its first conference loss of the season to beat Santa Clara.
Josh Perkins added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Rui Hachimura scored 16 points and Killian Tillie had 12. Johnathan Williams had nine points and eight boards for Gonzaga (17-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference), including his 400th career rebound.
Two days after a 74-71 home loss to Saint Mary's that ended Gonzaga's six-game winning streak, the Bulldogs had trouble shaking the pesky Broncos (7-13, 4-4) until Norvell found his stroke after halftime.
KJ Feagin scored 21 points for the Broncos.
at No. 15 North Carolina 80, Georgia Tech 66: Luke Maye had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels to the win. Theo Pinson added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Berry II and Cameron Johnson finished with 16 points apiece to help North Carolina (16-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Jose Alvarado scored 17 points and made four three-pointers, including one that pulled the Yellow Jackets to within 70-62 with about 3 1/2 minutes left. But he fouled Berry on the Tar Heels' ensuing possession — and then stepped over him, earning a technical foul with 3:21 to play. Josh Okogie led Georgia Tech (10-9, 3-3) with 18 points, while Ben Lammers and Abdoulaye Gueye each had 12.
Florida 66, at No. 18 Kentucky 64: Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 17 points, and Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Kevarrius Hayes contributed clutch baskets down the stretch as Florida rallied to upset Kentucky.
The first-place Gators (14-5, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) saw their 45-37 second-half lead become a 56-53 deficit before they regrouped behind Chiozza's 3-pointer, Hayes' jumper and Stone's layup to go ahead 62-58 with 2:02 remaining. KeVaughn Allen added two free throws with 44 seconds left before Hudson made two more from the line, shots that offset 3-pointers by Kevin Knox and Wenyen Gabriel.
Stone's missed free throw gave Kentucky a chance to tie at the end, but Florida denied drives by Quade Green and PJ Washington before stealing the inbounds pass with 2.5 seconds left to win for eighth time in nine tries and take a two-game SEC lead on the Wildcats (14-5, 4-3).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wenyen Gabriel had 10 points each for Kentucky, which lost its second in a row and third of five.
at No. 20 Clemson 67, Notre Dame 58: Gabe DeVoe had 17 points, including a crucial three-pointer with 3:18 left to hand the Fighting Irish (13-7, 3-4 ACC) their fourth straight loss. Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed scored 12 points each for the Tigers (16-3, 5-2).
No. 21 Tennessee 70, at South Carolina 63: Lamonte Turner matched his career high with 25 points, and Tennessee pounded the ball inside to get past South Carolina.
With the scored tied at 59, Turner made a short jumper and found Admiral Schofield in the corner for a 3-pointer on a fast break, and Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) led the rest of the way.
Turner also made all 10 of his free throws, including four in the final 36 seconds as the Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak to the Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4).
Tennessee outscored South Carolina 32-16 in the paint, getting both of the Gamecocks' main big men in foul trouble.
Justin Minaya and Wesley Myers each scored 16 points to lead the Gamecocks.
No. 22 Ohio State 67, Minnesota 49: Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Buckeyes to their seventh straight win in a game was part of a two-sport Big Ten doubleheader at Madison Square Garden. At night, Minnesota and Michigan State were set to meet in hockey.
The Buckeyes (17-4, 8-0 Big Ten) used a 24-2 burst to overcome a 10-point deficit midway through the first half. They stayed in control, and went on to match last season's win total. Kaleb Wesson added 15 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State. Amir Coffey, who missed five games because of a shoulder injury, scored 11 points for the Golden Gophers (14-8, 3-6). Jordan Murphy had 13.
at Kansas State 73, No. 24 Texas Christian 68: Dean Wade scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats (14-5, 4-3) to the win. Vlad Brodziansky scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs (14-5, 2-5), who lost coach Jamie Dixon to an ejection after he was assessed technical fouls in each half.