College basketball: No. 4 Oklahoma upset at OSU; No. 7 Wichita State and No. 8 Texas Tech also fall

Trae Young scored 48 points, but missed a deep three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and No. 4 Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 83-81 on Saturday in Stillwater.

Young, a freshman guard who leads the nation in scoring, had 34 points after halftime. He matched the fifth-highest scoring effort in Sooners' history after also missing a 3-point try at the end of regulation. He shot 14 for 39 — he was 8 for 20 on three-pointers — and made all 12 of his free throws.

Jeffrey Carroll had 23 points and 13 rebounds while Kendall Smith added 20 points for Oklahoma State (13-6, 3-4 Big 12). Smith's three-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation tied it at 73.

The Cowboys went on to post their first win over a top-10 team for first-year coach Mike Boynton.

Oklahoma (14-4, 4-3) was coming off a loss to Kansas State. The Sooners had beaten Oklahoma State 109-89 in Norman on Jan. 3.

Oklahoma State led by two points late in overtime when Carroll missed a free throw that gave the Sooners a chance with 7.4 seconds remaining. Young struggled to get the ball up the court and was forced into a poor shot.

The Cowboys played a flawless first 10 minutes and bolted out to a 25-6 lead. The Sooners slowed the surge with an 8-0 run, but Oklahoma State held strong. Smith's three-pointer as time expired in the first half gave the Cowboys a 42-30 lead. The Cowboys held Oklahoma to 30% shooting before the break. Young scored 14 points in the first half, but he made only fourof 15 shots.

Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press Oklahoma State guard Jeffrey Carroll looks to pass while under pressure from Oklahoma guard Jordan Shepherd, right, reaches for the ball held by during the first half Saturday. Oklahoma State guard Jeffrey Carroll looks to pass while under pressure from Oklahoma guard Jordan Shepherd, right, reaches for the ball held by during the first half Saturday. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Oklahoma scored the first seven points of the second half to force an Oklahoma State timeout. A dunk by Brady Manek on an assist from Young cut Oklahoma State's lead to 44-41. The Sooners tied the game at 53 on a long pass from Young that led to a layup by Cameron McGusty, and a 3-pointer by Young gave the Sooners the lead for the first time.

at Houston 73, No. 7 Wichita State 59: The Cougars beat a top-10 team for the first time in 22 years, with Rob Gray scoring 24 points to lead the victory.

Wichita State (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to SMU 83-78 on Wednesday. The Shockers shot a season-low 33 percent and committed 18 turnovers in this latest loss. Gray was 10 of 21 from the field as the Cougars (15-4, 5-2) posted their first win over a Top 10 team since beating No. 3 Memphis 69-67 on Jan. 6, 1996. Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and Devin Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds for Houston.

at Iowa State 70, No. 8 Texas Tech 52: Freshman Cameron Lard scored 18 points and the Cyclones cruised to their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Nick Weiler-Babb, Lindell Wigginton and Donovan Jackson each added 13 points for the Cyclones (11-7, 2-5 Big 12), who handed the Red Raiders (15-4, 4-3) their second straight loss to an unranked opponent on the road. The Cyclones jumped ahead 31-18 late in the first half. That seemed to wake up the Red Raiders, who responded with a run to go up 35-34.

No. 1 Villanova 81, at Connecticut 61: The Wildcats didn't shoot particularly well against UConn, but routed their former Big East rivals thanks to defense and rebounding. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points off the bench to lead Villanova, which completed their non-conference schedule at 13-0.

Jalen Adams scored 19 and Christian Vital had 15 for UConn (10-9), which has now lost five games this season by at least 20 points. The Wildcats (18-1) hit just two of their first 13 shots, but still led 13-5 early after seven offensive boards and a pair of 3-pointers by DiVincenzo.

No. 3 Purdue 87, at Iowa 64: Carsen Edwards scored 22 points and Vincent Edwards added 19 to lead the Boilermakers to their 15th consecutive victory.

P.J. Thompson added 14 points for the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-0 Big Ten). Purdue ended a four-game road losing streak against the Hawkeyes (10-11, 1-7) by making 20 of 33 three-pointers. Purdue reeled off 18 straight points to lead 24-6. The Boilermakers extended their lead to 24 late in the first half after hitting 10 of 11 3s in one stretch and were up 51-20 at halftime.

at No. 5 Duke 81, Pittsburgh 54: Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points on nine-for-10 shooting and fellow rookie Marvin Bagley III added 20 points for the Blue Devils (17-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who cruised to a second easy win against the Panthers in 10 days.

Duke won the first meeting on the road by 35 points, then led by 22 points at halftime on the way to another blowout margin against Pitt (8-12, 0-7), which was led by Parker Stewart with 15 points.