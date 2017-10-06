Clayton Kershaw ran into trouble in the seventh, always a troublesome inning for Kershaw in the playoffs, to close within 7-4.
Dodgers don't score in fifth, still lead 7-1
|Houston Mitchell
Yasmani Grandal popped to short. Logan Forsythe flied to center. The announcers thought it was a homer. They need to learn what Vin Scully always said. Don't watch the baseball, watch the outfielder. He'll tell you if it's out or not by how he moves.
Clayton Kershaw singled to center. I'd rather he made an out and not waste energy on the bases.
Chris Taylor struck out.