The long wait for the start of the Dodgers postseason run is finally over as the National League Division Series kicks off this evening versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Meet a true Dodger dog
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Carl Burkett has been coming to Dodger games since 1958, the first year the Boys in Blue played in Los Angeles, but he's feeling lucky coming into this year's playoffs.
He came to Dodger Stadium with his girlfriend, Allison Carroll, and their service two service dogs, Coco, a 14-year-old shepherd mix, and Tiger, a 7-year-old Applehead Chihuahua. Tiger wore a tiny Dodger jersey. They call him Dodger Dog.
The first time they brought Tiger to a game a few weeks ago, Burkett, 71, of Redding, won the fan money raffle during the game. They're hoping the dog is a lucky charm.
"I'm feeling good," Burkett said of the Dodgers' postseason prospects. "I'm just excited. I really think they're going to do it."
Carroll, 51, of Redding, said Burkett got her into baseball. She felt good, too. Especially since Burkett promised to buy her a Clayton Kershaw jersey.
She laughed and pulled him inside the fan store.