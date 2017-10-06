latimes.com
Sports

The long wait for the start of the Dodgers postseason run is finally over as the National League Division Series kicks off this evening versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Get complete coverage from inside and outside of Dodgers Stadium from our team of reporters and photographers, including columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez and Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough.

The Dodgers can't settle for anything short of a World Series

Bill Plaschke
(Getty Images)
This time will be different.

A mantra that has been quietly repeated throughout Los Angeles for the last couple of months has, at last, become a full-throated plea. It’s October, and a city is now collectively begging its Dodgers to bust some ghosts.

This time will be special.

Can you hear the hope? If you’ve been watching any baseball at Chavez Ravine this summer, you certainly understand the reasons.

Reaching World Series is a must for Dodgers — and so is winning it

Dylan Hernandez
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Sorry, I must have missed the memo. When did finishing second suddenly become acceptable in Los Angeles?

What are we, Tampa Bay?

Bill Plaschke is right — to a point. The Dodgers have no excuse to not reach the World Series this year.

Only I’ll take a step further: They have to win it.

Goldschmidt is a Dodgers killer, but Lamb also can do damage

Pedro Moura
Jake Lamb celebrates with Diamondbacks teammate Paul Goldschmidt (Getty Images)
Jake Lamb is Arizona’s All-Star third baseman, Clayton Kershaw the sport’s preeminent starting pitcher. For more than three full seasons, they have played in the same division.

Yet the left-handed-hitting Lamb has never faced Kershaw. When Kershaw has taken the mound, Lamb has taken a seat on the bench, focusing on the matchup between the Dodgers’ ace and Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Who will Cody Bellinger be in the playoffs? Here's what the data can tell us

Joe Fox
Cody Bellinger celebrates with Yasiel Puig after hitting a home run in the second inning against Washington at Nationals Park. (Getty Images)
In the Major League Baseball playoffs, anybody can win. Regular-season stars can fail under pressure while rookies and unknowns can come through in the most important games of the year. Under the bright lights of the playoffs, all bets are off.

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger has had a fantastic first season — historically among the best, especially considering he was 21 when he was called up. But when it comes to the postseason, will he be like Derek Jeter, who led the 1996 Yankees to a championship in his rookie season? Or will he be like Kris Bryant, a Rookie of the Year Award winner who hit only .176 in his first trip to the playoffs?

Dodgers happy to avoid Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray in Game 1

Andy McCullough
Getty Images (Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray threw 34 pitches in Arizona's 11-8 wild-card victory over the Colorado Rockies)
The most consequential strategic decision of the Dodgers’ National League division series against Arizona may have occurred in the fifth inning of the wild-card game Wednesday at Chase Field.

That’s when Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called upon Robbie Ray, his theoretical starter for Game 1 of this series, to pitch in relief and help his team sneak past Colorado.

Ray lasted 2 1/3 innings. He logged 34 pitches. It was his first relief appearance since 2014, and it altered the expected trajectory of the NLDS.

Dave Roberts will play the hero or the villain depending on how the playoffs go

Andy McCullough

One day in September, amid one of the worst stretches of baseball in Dodgershistory, manager Dave Roberts strolled into the dugout at Dodger Stadium for his pregame news conference.

Standing nearby was first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, an injured veteran pretending to be a reporter. Roberts smiled as Gonzalez pitched a question.

