Enormous talent and oversized personality makes Zlatan Ibrahimovic perfect for Los Angeles

In the case of Ibrahimovic, this combination of talent and quotability made him a global icon. The same traits make it possible for him to not only get the attention of his new hometown but also to maintain it. And that's what this is about. Success here won't be measured by championships — how many people know who won the MLS Cup last year? — but instead by whether he can make himself and the Galaxy a part of the daily sports conversation in a hyper-competitive market.