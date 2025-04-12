Letters to Sports: Luka Doncic’s amazing return to Dallas had it all

Lakers star Luka Doncic waves to the crowd as he acknowledges cheers from fans when he walks off the court in Dallas after scoring 45 points in his return Wednesday.

What an amazing performance by Luka Doncic against his former Dallas team. The pregame video montage was compelling to the point it brought Luka to tears. He is a true competitor and superstar.

Having now watched him extensively with the Lakers, I think the one thing that would raise Luka to even greater heights is for him to stop arguing with the refs after almost every call. As we saw in the Thunder game, it leads to technical fouls and ejections (even if unwarranted). And while he’s at it, he should stop jawing with fans from the other team, nothing good will come of it.

Dave Ring

Manhattan Beach

The Lakers beat Dallas 112-97, with Luka Doncic scoring 45 points and Anthony Davis scoring 13. I guess we know who got the best of that trade.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

B-I-N-G-O

As the NBA regular season comes to an end this weekend, consider whether you had any of these on your bingo card when the regular season began:

B: The Lakers and Clippers would each win at least 48 games (and perhaps 50).

I: The Pistons would more than triple their win total over the previous season.

N: Nuggets coach Michael Malone would be fired with three games remaining.

G: The Cavaliers would win more regular-season games than the Celtics.

O: Laker Luka Doncic would outscore Maverick Anthony Davis 45-13 in Luka’s return to Dallas.

To paraphrase Bob Costas, “Look, it’s a wacky business.”

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

Reversing course

Kudos to Bill Plaschke for admitting he was dead wrong about Bronny James. And, even more kudos to LeBron and Bronny for both being shining examples of what it means to be a pro, representing your team, your family and your city in such an admirable and stand-up way.

In this era of supremely spoiled, entitled and delusional athletes, they have been humble, hard-working, levelheaded exemplars of everything that make sports great. And, to all the crazy Lakers “fans” who will never accept LeBron as a true Laker, like Plaschke, think again.

William David Stone

Beverly Hills

Bill Plaschke admitted he was wrong when he declared that the Lakers brought the circus to town by drafting Bronny James, who has refuted Plaschke’s harsh characterization by his professionalism, indomitable drive and Herculean work ethic, driving himself to become a quality G League player in his rookie year.

Bronny seized upon the opportunity manipulated by his father LeBron James. He’s stacked 20-point games in the G League, punctuated by a 39-point explosion while shooting better than 60% from the field, proving he’s not just a so-called nepo baby.

Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu wrote, “A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.” Bronny hasn’t taken a halting or hobbling step yet. If he continues his improvement he’ll build a substantial NBA career.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika, Ala.

Dodgers dilemma

Is there any connection between the fact that the Dodgers pitching coach had an injury-riddled career and the Dodgers pitching staff being constantly on the IL? Or do they need a whole new training staff? The Dodgers brass has to be asking similar questions.

R.D. McCall

Fallbrook

I remember clearly when Tyler Glasnow came to the Dodgers, my grandson said, “He’ll spend more time on the IL than the mound.“

Terry Snyder

Los Angeles

This will probably change by Sunday, but as I write this on Wednesday, the Dodgers are in third place in their four-team division and the Angels have a better record. Who’d have thought?

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles

Sports ecstasy

How to describe the feeling when my 7-year-old grandson lashes one up the middle and legs it into a triple, and me getting high-fives from the other granddads? How to describe the unbridled joy on Mookie Betts’ face as he hops, skips and jumps around the bases after hitting a walk-off blast into the seats, getting a standing ovation from 50,000 of his closest friends, who high-five all around? From Little League to the big leagues, they bring us to our feet. The late, great Jim Murray called them “moments of athletic ecstasy.” Oh, yes!

Tim Piatt

Thousand Oaks

Deal or no deal

I agree that the transfer portal is ruining collegiate sports and is in need of a fix. College athletes are no longer amateurs but professionals. Therefore, I suggest they be treated like the pros they are. In the future when they sign a letter of intent it should be in the form of a contract that would bind them to their school of choice for a certain number of years. It would also include the amount of NIL money they would receive.

Robert Speights

San Diego

The NCAA has absolutely ruined college sports as we know it. After hearing UConn coach Dan Hurley state that he has to recruit the players on his own team, that settled it for me. I am done with college sports until they make these kids sign contracts. It’s impossible to build a team when these kids are allowed to change schools each year. It’s a total joke. If they take the NIL money and accept the scholarship, make them sign a two-year or three-year deal. The only way to change that is if the coach leaves or if they turn professional.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

Truly great one

Wayne Gretzky had more than 1,700 assists along with his 894 goals. While Alex Ovechkin’s new goals record is a great accomplishment, Gretzky played a 200-foot game including defense. Over the past eight years most of what I see from Ovechkin is him lurking in the circle and making a shot. Honestly the two really don’t compare.

Michael Krubiner

Los Angeles

Now that’s special

I read the story this week about trying to name the Kings’ first line of Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Andrei Kuzmenko. Ever since the latter was acquired, my friends and I who attend, watch and listen started calling them the “Special K” line. Seems so obvious.

Can we please beat Edmonton in the playoffs? Now THAT would be special!

Pete Arbogast

Venice Beach

