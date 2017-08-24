The 'Money Belt' steals the show from Mayweather, McGregor

“Alligator green strap, diamonds, rubies, the whole lot,” McGregor said. “I saw it, and I wanted to scoop that baby up. The guy [Sulaiman] introduced himself. I’d never met him before. It’s an amazing belt. I look forward to strapping it around my waist and adding it to my collection.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman declined to reveal the belt’s value or who paid for it, but he acknowledged it does exceed the value of the $1-million diamond belt Mayweather won by defeating Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

The winner of their Saturday boxing match at T-Mobile Arena gets to keep what’s believed to be the most expensive sports trophy created.

After obtaining rare crocodile skin, covertly hauling more than three pounds of gold through the most dangerous streets of Mexico City and setting more than 4,000 diamonds, sapphires and emeralds on a belt that took three weeks to produce, the World Boxing Council “Money Belt” was shown to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

As the UFC lightweight champion who became the first fighter in organization history to simultaneously wear two belts after ending Jose Aldo’s 10-year unbeaten run by a knockout in 13 seconds in 2015, McGregor could bring his new boxing belt into a UFC octagon one day.

“If he beats Mayweather, he deserves to get the belt, and he can do as he pleases with it,” Sulaiman said. “He earned it.”

The winner will take possession of the belt, dreamed up by Sulaiman as he considered the unique match between a fighter he described as the WBC’s “most loyal” boxer, “Money” Mayweather, and Ireland's McGregor.

“This fight was made by money. … This fight is truly two, completely different sports, and Floyd Mayweather was ridiculed by [former UFC champion Ronda] Rousey and then McGregor, and then he said, ‘OK, you wanna fight? I can make a bunch of millions. You can make some millions,’ ” Sulaiman said. “Now they’re going to do this boxing match, unprecedented, that everybody criticizes and everybody wants to see happen.”

The belt’s presence generated awe by those who first saw it at Wednesday’s news conference and on social media.

Sulaiman said the designer needed to purchase the gold in layers in downtown Mexico City, then transport it secretly in a plastic grocery bag to his shop.

“So, he’s carrying a plastic bag as if he was carrying bread, but it’s full of gold,” Sulaiman said. “It was a process that was very exciting.”

For the strap, the maker wanted the crocodile skin, which is not easy to obtain. The skin was moved internationally.

The value? “I really don’t know,” Sulaiman claimed. “There’s the cost of the materials, then the production, the labor. If it was to be a commercial piece at a store, how much would you pay for it?”

The belt has 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires and 300 emeralds.

Sulaiman’s soft spot for Mayweather is obvious since the 49-0 fighter has won belts in five weight classes.

“It’s going to be clear how boxing and its elegance and technique will [shine],” Sulaiman said. “If it was in the octagon, it’s a different thing.”

With the possibility of 5 million pay-per-view buys, Sulaiman said the masses watching “is the best thing that’s going to happen. Millions of UFC, MMA and non-boxing fans are going to see an unbelievable performance, whatever happens.”

He said Mayweather’s style “is the most technical. If you like boxing, it’s like enjoying the most delicious dessert. You can see how he slips a punch in mini-seconds.”