Reggie Theus and Brandon Martin allegedly had an altercation shortly before Cal State Northridge announced their firings

Less than 24 hours before Cal State Northridge announced the dismissal of men's basketball coach Reggie Theus and athletic director Brandon Martin on Wednesday, the men allegedly were involved in a physical altercation.
Theus filed a complaint of battery on a person against Martin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school's police department.
"This case is under investigation by CSUN Police and we are not releasing any further details at this time," Chief Anne Glavin said in a statement to The Times.
University President Dianne Harrison didn't reference the apparent encounter in a four-paragraph news release announcing the school was "parting ways" with Theus and Martin for unspecified reasons.
"We wish them the best moving forward," Harrison said.
A school spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment.
There is no record of either man being arrested.
Theus, an All-American at Nevada Las Vegas who played and coached in the NBA, had a 53-105 record in five seasons at Northridge. The Matadors finished last in the Big West Conference in three of the last four seasons.
Martin, hired as Northridge's athletic director in 2013, played basketball at USC and later worked as a senior associate athletic director for the Trojans. He also held a senior position in Oklahoma's athletic department.
After Martin hired Theus, the athletic director described the move as "game-changing."
But the coach's tenure wasn't a struggle only on the court. Northridge self-imposed a one-year postseason ban and the NCAA followed up with three years of probation in 2016 after finding a former director of basketball operations completed online coursework for several players.
Although Northridge fired the staff member, the NCAA's report said Harrison "personally admonished" Theus and Martin over the matter.
Twitter: @nathanfenno