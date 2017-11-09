UCLA basketball roster: Sizing up who will be playing for the Bruins

Sizing up the UCLA basketball roster, with player, year, position, height and comment:
Prince Ali, sophomore, G, 6-3: Redshirt season taught valuable lessons in spacing, cutting and positioning.
LiAngelo Ball, freshman, G, 6-5: China trip won’t represent brand-image bump for Big Baller Brand.
Armani Dodson, sophomore, G, 6-5: Highlight of most nights for walk-on will be the student roll call.
Gyorgy Goloman, senior, F, 6-11: The hungry Hungarian hopes to gobble minutes in a loaded frontcourt.
Jaylen Hands, freshman, G, 6-3: Pass-first point guard has Bruins in good hands after the Lonzo Ball era.
Jalen Hill, freshman, F, 6-10: Knee soreness that held big man out of exhibition is suddenly the least of his worries.
Aaron Holiday, junior, G, 6-1: Figures to go from sixth man to starter, often playing alongside Hands.
Ikenna Okwarabizie, senior, C, 6-9: No longer frets about being confused with the departed Ike Anigbogu.
Alex Olesinski, sophomore, F, 6-10: More playing time than redshirt season not a given with influx of big men.
Cody Riley, freshman, F, 6-10: Back-to-the-basket big man is a rare throwback among Snapchat generation.
Chris Smith, freshman, G, 6-9: His length and athleticism on the wing could provide major upgrade defensively.
Joseph Wallace, freshman, G, 6-2: Steve Alford needs reminder that walk-on makes freshman class go seven deep.
Thomas Welsh, senior, C, 7-0: Now a triple-threat with three-pointer to go with baseline jumper, defense.
Kris Wilkes, freshman, F, 6-8: Indiana’s Mr. Basketball should feel right at home being coached by one of his predecessors.
Alec Wulff, senior, G , 6-3: He’ll always have UC Riverside (six points, two three-pointers, one assist).
Isaac Wulff, sophomore, G, 6-3: Early season is his favorite time of year because he can play in blowouts.
