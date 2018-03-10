Sachia Vickery surprises Garbine Muguruza and herself with upset victory

Muguruza was disappointed but gracious in defeat, saying Vickery had earned the win by seizing control of the match just as Muguruza seemed about to run away with it. "I think she played very well those key points there, and she took the second set," Muguruza said. "And I think in the third set, it doesn't … the score doesn't really match because we were playing a lot of rallies and good points. So I felt like, you know, a lot of key points went her way. Yeah, I think it was a tough match.