Lakers have to rally to defeat lowly Bulls 103-94

The Lakers have improved dramatically on defense this season.

But what happened for three quarters Tuesday night was indefensible.

They fell behind by 19 to one of the NBA’s worst teams, the three-win Chicago Bulls, and were on track for an embarrassing loss before a dispirited Staples Center crowd.

Then, as they have so frequently this season, the young Lakers sprung to life. They clawed their way back, found their rhythm and range, and rallied for a 103-94 victory.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram got hot in the waning moments helping the home team inch away for the win.

Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 22 points, including four three pointers. Caldwell-Pope had four of his own, finishing with 21 points.

Lonzo Ball, coming off his second career triple-double, had a modest eight points and four assists, but pulled down 13 rebounds for 29 in his past two games.

Denzel Valentine led Chicago with 17 points, and the Bulls got 15 from little-known reserve Antonio Blakeney, with all of those coming in his scorching first half.

It’s becoming a hallmark of these young Lakers, who seldom play their way completely out of a game. They’re getting accustomed to comebacks, and to hanging around in hard-fought defeats.

Losing to the Bulls would have been embarrassing, even for a Lakers team with its own limitations. Chicago came into the game with the NBA’s worst field-goal percentage and having won just once in the previous seven games.

