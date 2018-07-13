Lakers defeat Clippers to advance to quarterfinals of Summer League tournament

Josh Hart and Svi Mykhailiuk led the Lakers to an 82-69 victory over the Clippers on Thursday night in Las Vegas to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA Summer League tournament.
Hart scored 20 points on seven-of-16 shooting from the field, including two of six from three-point range, and made all four of his free throws, while Mykhailiuk contributed 15 points on five-of-seven shooting and four assists. He also made all four of his free throws.
The Clippers did not play rookie guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson. Desi Rodriguez and Sindarius Thornwell each had 17 points to lead the Clippers.
Rodriguez made seven of 11 shots from the field while Thornwell converted five of 17 from the field and six of eight from the free-throw line.
The top-seeded Lakers (4-0) will play at 1 p.m. Sunday against the winner of the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, who play Saturday. The Clippers (2-3) will play one final time in a consolation game against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Friday.