Clippers, shorthanded and striving to stay in playoff position, lose a close one to Lakers

The goal for the Clippers is to stay among the top six teams in the competitive Western Conference and avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament.

How the Clippers handle the difficult road ahead will determine their outcome.

They have 23 games remaining to make the playoffs a reality. They were unable to take a step forward Friday night, their turnovers and poor three-point shooting dooming them in a 106-102 loss to the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Yet by the end of the night, the Clippers still held the sixth spot in the West, even though they had an identical 32-27 record as the surging Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

And the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Clippers. They face the surging Lakers again on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers then travel to Phoenix for a game Tuesday before coming home for games against Detroit, New York and Sacramento.

Lakers Lakers hold off Clippers after Austin Reaves injures calf Austin Reaves sustained a right calf injury during the first half of the Lakers’ defeat of the Clippers and is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan Saturday.

All these pressure-packed games are against teams fighting for seeding in the standings.

“With the schedule, it’s more challenging. But we’re up for the challenge,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “So, it’s the tough part of our schedule. We play a lot of good teams, a lot of games in this last month and a half. We’re slowly starting to get healthy and the guys we acquired, we just got to continue to get them up to speed. But I like where we’re at and it’s in our hands. So, we’re in a good spot, we’re in a good place and now we just got to start building off of it.”

Those new guys are backup guards Ben Simmons and Bogdan Bogdanovic. But it’s stars such as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac who the Clippers will keep leaning on.

Advertisement

Zubac was a force against the Lakers, producing a double-double with 27 points on 13-for-15 shooting and 16 rebounds.

Clippers guard James Harden drives past Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the first quarter action Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Leonard was solid with 21 points. But James Harden was not in scoring 18. He was five for 22 from the field, had six turnovers and did not talk to the media after the game.

Advertisement

The Clippers had 18 turnovers, five in the fourth quarter. They shot just two for nine from beyond the three-point line in the fourth, including a missed three by Leonard with 21.5 seconds left and the Clippers down by four and a missed three by Bogdanovic with 10.2 seconds left and still down by four.

“Missed shots. Turnovers, obviously,” Leonard said. “And the Lakers played good basketball tonight.”

The Clippers have lost four of five games since the All-Star break. Powell has missed all five because of a left knee strain.

They are still in the thick of things in the West. As such, the Clippers fully understand the importance of being a top-six team versus a play-in team at the seven-through-10 positions.

‘It’s very important for us to be able to solidify, to be in the playoffs instead of having to play in the play-in game,” Lue said. “But it is what it is. Whatever challenges we have to take, we’re going to be up for that challenge. So, whether it’s keeping the sixth seed, which we want to do, whether it’s seventh or eighth, whatever, we got to continue to keep fighting to get to the playoffs and that’s our mindset.”

Powell close to return

Lue said Powell, his leading scorer, “is getting close” to returning. Powell (24.2 points) is shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.8% from three-point range.

Advertisement

“We’ve been missing that dearly,” Lue said. “But like I said, he’s getting close and we need him back as soon as possible.”