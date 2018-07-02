LeBron James agrees to sign with the Lakers

For five years the Lakers wandered through an NBA desert, amid the twilight of Kobe Bryant’s career as his body no longer let him be the player who helped lead the Lakers through their last set of glory years. For five years the Lakers couldn’t make the playoffs. In three of those years they set franchise records for futility. The 55 games they lost in the 2013-14 season, the most ever in the franchise’s history. Until the next year when they lost 61 games and the year after that when they lost 65 games.