Lonzo Ball expects to return to Lakers lineup Feb. 23 against Dallas

"We'll put some stuff in that we think he'll be good at," Walton said. "It's tough, though. When we have plays that we run for [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope], there's a point guard to get KCP the ball. He's the point guard so it's not just teaching him in those sets, it's also having another player be out there that we're asking to run the point while we bring Isaiah off the screen. It's not that complicated but it takes time like everything else."