Lonzo Ball's workout for Lakers is set for June 7

Former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball plans to have a pre-draft workout with the Lakers on June 7, according to a person who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

The Lakers will have the second pick in the draft, which will take place in New York on June 22. Ball did not attend the combine, so this workout will give the Lakers a chance to meet with him for the first time, see him in some drills and take his measurements.

So far, the workout with the Lakers is the only pre-draft workout Ball has scheduled, but he is also considering working out for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the third pick and the Phoenix Suns, who have the fourth pick.

He will not work out for the Boston Celtics, the team that won the first overall pick at the draft lottery two weeks ago. The Celtics’ primary ballhandler is Isaiah Thomas, who is nine inches shorter than Ball but a dynamic point guard nonetheless.

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is widely thought to be the first pick in the draft. But Celtics general manager Danny Ainge left open the possibility that Boston could draft Ball even without meeting with him. Ainge said during an appearance on a radio show on 98.5 the Sports Hub that the Celtics have drafted players without working them out before.

Ball led UCLA to a 31-5 record a year after the Bruins went 15-17. He led the NCAA in assists in his lone college season, with his spectacular passing a highlight of his game. Ball also shot 55.1% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range.

“I think he would be a great fit for any team,” UCLA men’s basketball coach Steve Alford said. “He’s that special a player. He makes people around him better. He’s unselfish. ... He’s got a great basketball IQ. He has a tremendous skill set.

