Chimezie Metu's workout for the Lakers becomes a Magic moment

Metu's journey from Lawndale to Lagos, Nigeria, back to Lawndale and onto the campus of USC the last three years will likely lead him to a new city — he is projected to be selected near the end of the first round or early in the second. The Lakers' pick at No. 25 overall puts him in their range. That he got to make this stop in El Segundo, just down the road from Lawndale, felt as if it were meant to be, especially for his first workout.