Lakers guard Nick Young declines player option, will become a free agent

Lakers guard Nick Young declined his player option on Wednesday, ensuring he will become a free agent.

Young has been leaning toward declining the option for several weeks, but made it official at the deadline for that decision. Young was set to earn $5.7 million next season.

While it’s possible the Lakers could sign him in free agency, that is unlikely. That means the Lakers will enter next season without either player who started in their backcourt to begin last year. They traded point guard D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Timofey Mozgov, who started last season at center, was also traded to the Nets, who gave the Lakers the 27th overall pick and center Brook Lopez.

While Young began the season as the Lakers’ starting shooting guard, he finished it on the bench. He made 43% of his field goals and 40% of his three pointers. Young was on pace to break the team’s record for three pointers in a season, but he played (and started) in only 60 games.

