Later picks bring Lakers shooting, defensive skills

The average Lakers fan was probably satisfied with the team’s selection of Lonzo Ball at No. 2 overall. But with control over the Brooklyn Nets’ No. 27 pick thanks to their trade of D’Angelo Russell as well as the No. 28 selection, Lakers executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka weren’t done making moves.

The Lakers used the Nets pick to take Utah junior Kyle Kuzma, and traded the 28th pick to the Utah Jazz in return for the 30th and 42nd picks, drafting Villanova senior Josh Hart and Indiana sophomore Thomas Bryant.

Kuzma, a 6-foot-9 power forward, adds versatility to the Lakers’ talented stable of forwards that includes Julius Randle and Larry Nance. He averaged 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds last season, showing himself to be comfortable pushing the ball in transition and willing to pass, as evidenced by his 3.2 assists per game.

Kuzma acknowledged he has plenty of room for growth, but expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to a young Lakers squad.

Asked about how he sees himself fitting the Lakers’ roster, he admitted, “I really don’t know. I can do a lot of things well, and I don’t really necessarily do things great, but I know I’m a winner.”

The 6-6 Hart, who was both the Big East Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year, has a chance to be a key rotational player. The Lakers ranked last in defensive rating last season, but the addition of Ball and Hart in the backcourt will help shore up a perimeter defense that was a sieve a year ago.

General manager Pelinka noted that Bryant, the team’s final pick of the evening, has the potential to be a stretch- five who will benefit from Ball’s ability to penetrate and make plays. The Lakers ranked near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting last season, and adding shooting ability is one of their offseason priorities.

Pelinka spoke glowingly about all of his new prospects, and was confident they’ll be able to contribute next season.

“Josh Hart, I think, is built on defensive toughness,” he said. “That’s what he thrives on. He talked a lot in his interview with us in Chicago about how disciplined he is with how he approaches the game in terms of the way he eats, his nutrition plan and the way he trains.

“And then Thomas Bryant, I think his length around the rim is disruptive. But when he steps out to the top of the key, you gotta guard him because he has a beautiful three-point shot. So I think he’ll be able to help us defensively as a rim protector and opening the floor as a shooter.

